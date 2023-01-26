Tecumseh extends transit service for another year

Tecumseh council has approved a report to extend the Tecumseh Transit Service for another year.

During Wednesday night's meeting, council agreed to extend the the existing Transit Delivery and Maintenance Services Agreement between the Town of Tecumseh and First Canada ULC.

The extension will go until December 31, 2023.

Previously, the Tecumseh Transit Service operated as an on-demand service as part of a pilot program from March 28 to December 31, 2022.

However, following the completion of the pilot a report summarizing its performance was brought to council in mid-December.

Council decided to revert to the old, fixed route for Monday's to Friday's and continuing to use the on-demand service on Saturday's, which was implemented effective January 3.

The proposed 2023 hourly rate to be paid to First Canada ULC for transit delivery and maintenance services, which includes fuel and basic maintenance costs, is $65.80.

This represents a four per cent increase over the 2022 rate.

The 2023 Transit Budget provision of $281,000 for contracts, which also includes the estimated fees for the on-demand app and call-in service, is enough to accommodate this increase.