Tecumseh council gives support to proposed Oldcastle subdivision

A major subdivision planned for Oldcastle is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Tecumseh council has given its support to the project near the intersection of North Talbot Rd. and Concession Rd. 8 which calls for 220 dwellings in a mix of detached, semi-detached and townhouse units.

Mayor Gary McNamara says the plan is quite impressive.

"It's a really diverse subdivision with walking paths and a little bit of a conservation area and a small node for commercial development at the corner of the 8th Concession and North Talbot."

McNamara says it's been a while since the area has seen a significant development.

"It'll exceed over 200 units and we're quite excited. It's been a while since we've had a major development like this. I think the last one was the Lakewood Golf Course development, the 24 acres, but this is a little over 57 acres. So we're pretty excited about that," McNamara said.

He says this will help fill a need for more housing in the municipality.

"We know there's a pent up demand by talking to a lot of real estate folks and the calls that we get," he continued. "There's over 5,000 people that work in the Oldcastle area and it's a tremendous opportunity to have folks live in an area very close to where they work."

With Tecumseh's support, the subdivision now needs final approval from the County of Essex.

McNamara says, if all goes smoothly, construction will likely begin in the spring.