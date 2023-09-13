Tecumseh council suspends town's COVID-19 vaccination policy

The Town of Tecumseh has approved a suspension of its employee vaccination policy.

During Tuesday's meeting, council unanimously approved to suspend the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The Town is officially the last municipality in the region to suspend the measure.

The policy was approved by council in September 2021 and it has not been revised since then.

Leamington ended its vaccination policy in January 2023, with Amherstburg followed suit in March 2023, while the County of Essex fully rescinded its policy in May 2023.

The World Health Organization declared an end to COVID-19 as a Global Health Emergency on May 5, 2023.

