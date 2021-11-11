Tecumseh council to address rat problem during upcoming budget deliberations

Tecumseh council will be tasked with finding the best way to tackle the town's rodent problem during its upcoming 2022 budget deliberations.

According to a report, complaints from residents about rats have been piling up over the last five years.

Council has been presented with three options; maintain the status quo education campaign, launch a pilot project which would cover up to 50% of extermination costs per property or a more focused program in problem neighbourhoods.

Councillor Rick Tonial says fixing the problem will involve cooperation from the whole community.

"We need to take a neighbourhood approach at this just like crime or anything else to deter the rodents," he continued. "So one house is dealing with the issue, we need everybody in the neighbourhood to deal with the issue so we can eliminate the rats in the neighbourhood, not at just one residence."

Tonial says the town has budgeted up to $10,000 for the program.

"The next thing we'll decide in budget, if council decides to move it forward, that $10,000 would have to move forward. Council is going to come back with another option with all three of those options maybe condensed together because council had different ideas of how each option should work," Tonial said.

He says the town needs to get ahead of the problem before it gets out of control.

"It's getting worse in some areas. So we need to fix those areas. We need to work on those areas and move these rats out of the area for forever hopefully. They've come into areas and people do get frustrated when they see a rat running across their property."

Council will discuss the issue at its upcoming budget deliberations scheduled for November 16.