Tecumseh council to begin 2022 budget deliberations with 4.25% tax hike

Tecumseh council got its first look at the 2022 draft budget Tuesday night.

The document calls for a 4.25% property tax hike which amounts to roughly $79 on a home valued at $250,000.

According to administration, many factors are playing a role in the increase including a return to normal operations assuming the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end in 2022.

Council will now review the document before deliberations begin on November 16 with a goal of having the budget finalized by December 14.

For residents looking for more information, the full budget document will be available on the town's website by noon Wednesday.

Last year, council approved a 2.4% tax increase.