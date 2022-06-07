Tecumseh council to determine next steps after Dowie resigns

Newly elected Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie has officially resigned from his position on Town of Tecumseh council.

Dowie turned the Windsor-Tecumseh riding blue for the first time in 93 years when he won last Thursday.

He sent his resignation letter to the town on Sunday. Dowie was first elected as a councillor in 2014.

He says it's a bitter sweet decision because the municipal act does not allow one to serve in the legislative assembly and continue service as a municipal councillor.

"This decision must precede any swearing in, and the residents of Tecumseh need to be well served by someone focusing on the municipal job," he continued. "With my pending swearing in I'm not going to be able to provide the level of service going forward."

Dowie says he's going to miss his time on town council, but he's looking forward to the next step and being able to help even more people.

"Something like that is incredibly fulfilling and meaningful to know that you're helping people out when you do the work that you do. And that's certainly something I'm looking forward to doing as well in the new role," he stated.

He says in looking back, his most proud achievement that council accomplished was the fiscal situation in Tecumseh through continuing the Life Cycle program.

"It has set the community down the right path to ensure that the infrastructure assets remain well maintained and replaced when needed. That we no longer have to wonder or worry about when our streets will be re-done or when our equipment will need replacing and what we'll need to do."

Tecumseh council has called a special meeting for tonight.

The recommendation in front of councillors would declare a vacancy in the office of Councillor Ward 1 and ask administration to provide a report to council on the options for filling the vacancy, to be presented at their regular meeting on June 28.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi