Tecumseh council to discuss 'main street' improvements

The Town of Tecumseh will discuss improvements to its 'main street' during their regular council meeting on Tuesday, October 11.

More work has begun on the Community Improvement Plan on Lesperance Road and Tecumseh Road, to create a downtown feel for the area.

The town has started work on pavement markings that introduce turn lanes and designated street parking between Shawnee Road to Bedell Street.

64 new on-street parking spaces are planned, making the total number of parking spaces 126.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the final piece of the plan is the new streetscaping.

"This is the first phase of economizing people until the construction of the final piece which will be a total reconstruction of the road, sidewalks, and overhead infrastructure. It will complement the continuing rebuild of the core area."

McNamara says these improvements will improve safety in the area.

"The biggest complaint to the OPP is speeding through the town, so this is going to help slow down traffic in those main cores. If you look at downtown areas like Kingsville, Amherstburg, Leamington or the Town of Essex, what do you see? Two-lane roadways and on-street parking that's a critical piece."

He says this is a very exciting time for the Town of Tecumseh.

"We ask people to be patient, if it takes you two minutes longer to get home so be it. What we're going to have is going to be a real beautiful gathering place when it is completed."

Council will also discuss the grant application of $10,000 for parking lot improvements for a property on 1071 Lesperance Road.

The Community Improvement Plan began in 2016.