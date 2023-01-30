Tecumseh councillor advocating for CTS location to remain on track

She sent out a series of tweets Sunday afternoon advocating for the location to remain on track.

"For me, the ability for that to remain on track to stay open for the community is very important," says Ward 1 councillor Alicia Higgison.

A Tecumseh councillor is sharing her thoughts on the proposed SafePoint consumption and treatment site in downtown Windsor .

Higgison stated the issue impacts not just the city, but the county as well, since the site is being operated by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit which is a regionally funded public health unit.

She also mentioned, research & data proves CTS sites can save lives.

Higgison told AM800's The Morning Drive, no location is ideal but data suggest the proposed site would be the most helpful.

"This is a regionally supported health care service," says Higgison. "One of the debates that I'm concerned we're leaving behind is the life saving aspect of what a site like this can do for our region. Whether I believe it's the right location or not is really secondary to all the data that's been gathered on this and all the voices that have been consulted on this over many many years."

She says if data and research suggested a site is needed to open in Tecumseh to help save lives, it would be something she would seriously consider.

"I think there's a lot of regional solutions to these and if there ended up being the amount of data that proves this site is useful for people then I would have a really hard time denying a health service like that," she says.

Windsor city council meets on Monday at 4pm and ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino is expected to introduce a notice of motion, asking council to reconsider its support of the CTS site at 101 Wyandotte St. E. near the Canadian entry point of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.