Tecumseh Councillor Receiving Complaints about Short Term Rentals

A Tecumseh councillor wants the town to look at short term rentals.

Councillor Andrew Dowie says residents are concerned and have expressed their frustrations, adding he's received dozens of complaints ranging from altercations with neighbours, late night behaviour, coarse language and a general disrespect of neighbourhood residents.

"They've called me about different instances of short term rentals being present and creating some degree of conflict with those in the neighbourhood," says Dowie. "Being reported are cases and they're mainly in units that have absent owners, so the ones where the owners do not actually reside on the property."

Dowie says most of the problems are units with absent owners.

"I'll stress that, that has not been the case at units where it's home sharing where the owner actually resides on property but is renting out those rooms but more so these issues have come up where the owner is completely absent and does not reside at the property," says Dowie."There wouldn't be a need for a regulation at all with an owner who makes sure that they are held accountable for the action of their tenants," he adds.

Dowie will be presenting a notice of motion Tuesday calling for administration to look at short-term, owner-absent rental and home-sharing short term rentals.

Earlier this month, Windsor city council voted in favour of creating a new bylaw for short term rentals.

