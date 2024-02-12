Tecumseh councillor wants options to address nuisance lighting

A member of Tecumseh council wants to know what options are available to deal with nuisance lighting issues in the town especially around residential areas.

Ward 3 councillor Rick Tonial will introduce a Notice of Motion during Tuesday's council meeting that will ask administration to review and report back on light mitigation options.

The focus is on development applications and site plan control including proposed developments on residential properties with less than 10 residential units on a parcel of land.

He also wants the report to examine by-law enforcement when it come to addressing the nuisance aspects of scattered, excessive or security lighting on properties, including residential properties.

Tonial says as we continue to develop the land, growing upward more than we grow horizontally, lighting is becoming an issue and it would be nice to develop a by-law.

"Apartment buildings have a legal obligation to protect their residents and make sure they have lighting for their parking lots, walkways and things like that," he says. "We just want to make sure we control that lighting so it doesn't emanate into the neighbours property, households and things like that. Just like noise, we have to make sure we take of our lighting."

Tonial says a few new apartment buildings have been built in recent years and there have been a few complaints regarding lighting.

"I am taking a proactive approach in requesting administration if they could look into it, see what other municipalities are doing about the lighting by-laws and even just residential next door to each other, ensuring somebody doesn't light up their whole back yard and it emanate into the neighbours back yard. So we want to protect the residents, too, with the lighting by-law," he adds.

Tecumseh council meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Tecumseh Town Hall at 917 Lesperance Road.