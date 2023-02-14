Tecumseh councillor wants speed limit change on a section of County Road 46

A Tecumseh councillor is pushing for a speed reduction on a well travelled county road.

Tania Jobin will be presenting a motion Tuesday night calling for a speed limit change on County Road 46, for east and west bound traffic at County Road 19.

She says the current speed limit is 80 kilometres per hour but would like to see it dropped to 60 kilometres per hour.

"That is a busy active intersection and again you shouldn't be exceeding 80 through an intersection in these times anyways with people already rushing, so I think it's important for community safety and for those who commute in that area," she says.

Jobin says the speed limit for north and south bound traffic at the intersection is posted at 60 km/h.

She says safety is a main reason for her request.

"There's a gas station, a Tim Hortons, a lot of locals stop in there either for their coffee or community conversation," she says. "The traffic has really increased in that area and I think it's important to provide for them some safety and have in at a 60. There has been again an increase in traffic, as well as semi-truck trailers and a semi-truck trailer going through an intersection with the right-of-way at an 80, to me is an aggressive speed.

Jobin first introduced her motion at the January 25 council meeting.

She says her motion will also be sent to Lakeshore council.

The road itself is a county road and Essex County Council would have to approve a speed limit change.