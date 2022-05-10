Tecumseh developing incentive plan to attract industrial development

The Town of Tecumseh is working to position itself to compete for and attract more industrial investments.

A report going to Town Council Tuesday will update the effort to create an Industrial Community Improvement Plan.

Dillon Consulting Limited has been retained by the Town to help develop the Industrial CIP, which is intended to focus on strategically incentivizing industrial development, in alignment with federal and provincial incentive programs, in order to generate broad economic development benefits across the Town

and region.

A future Industrial CIP could include financial incentive programs, tax breaks or rebates to help attract investment.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says what they're looking at is creating an opportunity for new industrial investment, especially into the Oldcastle industrial area.

The work to create an industrial CIP is taking on a greater importance following the announcement of a near $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor and additional shifts being added at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

McNamara says there's no doubt a huge supply chain opportunity is coming into the community.

"What we want to do is certainly take advantage of the situation to create an attractiveness into the region," he says.

McNamara is concerned about other parts of the province, Canada and the United States in the competition for new investment to create good, high-paying jobs.

"You know there's an old saying, 'if you want to run with the big dogs, you have to step off the porch.' That's pretty much what we're doing, we're putting a program in place to put us in the game," he says. "That's the harsh reality that if you're going to play, then you got to make sure you got the proper program in place to incite development into the community."

The next steps in the process to create an Industrial CIP will include setting the proposed incentive programs, the criteria for eligibility and then public meetings on the draft proposal.

The goal is to have the plan approved later in the Summer of 2022.

Tecumseh Town Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.