Tecumseh extends its temporary outdoor patio bylaw

Tecumseh is extending its temporary outdoor patio program until the end of 2022.

The town passed the bylaw last year in an effort to help businesses recover from closures as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Councillor Andrew Dowie says about 10 establishments took advantage of the program in 2021 and the town is anticipating more this time around.

He says businesses need all the help they can get.

"Anything that can help our hospitality sector thrive in these conditions is something that we supported last year," he continued. "We need to help our businesses thrive, given the setbacks that they followed, and very happy to see this brought back before town council."

Dowie says some business owners are getting creative with how they use their space.

"It's the use of space that is not ordinarily committed to patios. So for example, it could be parking spaces, could be using some pedestrian spaces. Some of the plazas have that that their site plan required, but we'll need to relax some of that on a temporary basis to make it happen," Dowie said.

He says the program was a big success last summer.

"The outdoor experience, especially in trying times, is something that's valued by many in the community. They want the ability to, after everything you've been through, to be able to go and just sit back and think of a simpler time. Being outdoors gives that opportunity."

The bylaw also allows for the sale of alcohol on the temporary patios provided the business already has a license to do so.

The extension is in effect until January 1, 2023.