Tecumseh family home safe after being stranded in Hawaii due to deadly wildfires

A family of six from Tecumseh is finally home safe after being stranded in Hawaii following the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

The family arrived back in Windsor on Monday afternoon after flying from Hawaii to Los Angeles, then flying from L.A. to Detroit, before finally making their way over the Canada-U.S. border.

A wildfire tore through the town of Lahaina on Maui, where as of Monday afternoon the death toll sits at 96.

Dante Conflitti travelled to the island on August 7 with his fiance, two sisters and mother and father.

When they arrived there were strong winds from Hurricane Dora off the coast, and by the next day there was no power or cell phone service, and they weren't able to receive any emergency alerts.

Conflitti and his family were then bounced back and forth while trying to find their way home. Three of the six of them had no identification on them, and then had to deal with the Australian consulate in Honolulu to find their way back.

The family then dealt with their travel agent and were able to fly domestically throughout the United States, leading them back to Canada.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Dante Conflitti, says they went to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for a document to sign to allow them to leave without I.D.

"Basically you have to write down your name, your address, and all that stuff, and they will call the federal government in the United States and do a background check on you, make sure everything lines up, and if it all lines up correctly, they'll let you go through. But you can only fly domestically, so you can only fly within the United States."

He says his grandparents crossed into Detroit to help them back over.

"Luckily enough my sisters and I have NEXUS, so they brought the NEXUS cards over and it was interesting. So, we went across and because we all had some form of I.D., my parents and my finance just had a drivers licence's, we handed them to the Customs Agent, he looked at them, swiped them, and said 'okay, have a good day'."

Conflitti says Hawaii is a very nice place, and he would like to go back.

"Right now, absolutely not because they have a lot of stuff that they're dealing with that hopefully everybody's safe, everybody's okay, and that things end up turning around and being for the better, and let that fix itself and heal. But it is a very nice place, a beautiful place, there's lots to do."

Due to the wildfires, the Biden administration is seeking $12-billion in additional disaster relief funding from Congress to aid in recovery efforts.

Hawaii's governor, Josh Green, says that a comprehensive review will be conducted after reports that sirens and other warnings did not reach or alert residents to the fires.