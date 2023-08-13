Tecumseh family of six stranded in Hawaii amid wildfires on Maui 

A family of six from Tecumseh is stranded in Hawaii after a wildfire tore through the town of Lahaina on Maui killing at least 93 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

Dante Conflitti travelled to Maui on August 7 with his fiance, two sisters and mother and father.

When they arrived around 8 p.m. he says there were strong winds coming in from Hurricane Dora off the coast.

The next day when they woke up at their AirBnB, they had no power as the high winds had knocked over power lines.

Conflitti says they decided to go into town to look for something to eat.

"When we arrived back they weren't letting us back into town. We weren't really sure why and we saw the smoke but we were like well how close is it to us? We don't know. We ended up staying just outside of Lahaina in the car waiting for about two and half almost three hours."

He says someone informed them that the entire town was on fire, and at that point they had no cellphone service. He says the emergency alerts were sent through the cell tower system but no one got them because no one had service.

At that point the family decided to turnback and were able to find accommodations closer to the airport, but it wasn't until the next day they had learned the town of Lahaina had completely burned down.

"We lost everything. We don't have passports, we don't have ID's. A couple of people have their drivers licence's but because we didn't think we would need them, some of us just kind of left everything there. So we don't have our passports, drivers licence's, clothes."

Conflitti says replacing things like clothes is nothing but he feels for the community who lost things that cannot be replaced.

In trying to find a way back to Canada, the family contacted the emergency Canadian consular service who directed them to the Australian consulate in Honolulu.

"We got in touch with someone and basically all she said was 'well because you don't have ID, there's nothing we can do for you. So you have to come to Honolulu to fill out a bunch of paperwork for an emergency document. Once you get that filled out, we'll notarize it, get it ready to go and we'll get you this emergency document so you can get out of here within three to five days."

He says they considered it but because there is six of them, between having to pay for hotel rooms and not having the basic necessities, they decided to stay put.

He credits his travel agent for helping them while they were being bounced around between Canadian consulate, the Australian consulate, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the airline.

He says the family has a flight home tentatively scheduled for Sunday night but it is not guaranteed they will be allowed onto the flight.

"It's up to the TSA agent you get and the airline agent that you get once you're there, because at any given time if the TSA agent just doesn't like what you're saying or doesn't like the situation, they can just kind of say 'nope, sorry, I'm not letting you through,' and the same goes for the airline agent. If you get to the door and you're like 'listen we don't have anything but we got this,' and they can say 'nope, I don't like it, I'm sorry.'"

Smoke is seen as fire tore through the town of Lahaina, on Maui in Hawaii leaving the Confetti family from Tecumseh stranded as their AirBnB burned down destroying important documents like their passports. (Photo courtesy of Dante Conflitti)

Conflitti says the government has too many obstacles in the way of getting Canadians home and was hoping someone would eventually step in to help, even as far as going with possibly sending a plane to bring anyone stranded on Maui back to Canada.

"It's a Canadian plane, walk up to the Canadian customs at the airport and say listen here's my name, they can pull up your passport, you're a Canadian citizen and they'll say get on the plane. I feel like that's a workaround. I don't know the logistics of it but I do think there are certain things they can potentially do to make the situation easier. Are they trying, I definitely believe they are. I just don't know, I don't know what their plan is."