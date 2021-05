An investigation is underway following a house fire in Tecumseh.

Emergency crews were called to Walker Rd. between Highway 3 and South Talbot Rd. at around 3:30pm Monday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

The 5700-block of Walker Rd. was closed in both directions for several hours while crews battled the blaze.

An investigator has been called in to determine the cause and damage.