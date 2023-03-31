Tecumseh Fire getting bigger ladder truck to service taller buildings

Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service has been approved for some new equipment to address increased residential growth including more mid-rise buildings being constructed in the town.

Council has approved a $2.5-million tender for a new 100-foot aerial platform truck to replace the existing 70-foot platform in order to provide improved response capabilities.

Fire chief Wade Bondy says the existing aerial truck is 21-years-old.

"The other thing is that with all the development going on, we have a number of mid-rise apartment buildings that have been recently built and a number that have been planned. The extra reach of the ladder would certainly help in responding to those facilities," he says.

Bondy says this piece of equipment is needed if something happens toward the upper reaches of a taller building.

"It's important piece to us because it helps us tasked what we're doing, protection and rescue when needed. This is a crucial piece of equipment." he says.

Fort Garry Fire Trucks Ltd., based in Winnipeg, received the highest evaluation score and received the contract.

Bondy says the proposal had a 36 month manufacturing time before delivery.

"That's around three years. We're hoping once we meet with them and clarify all the specifications that can come down a little bit. It seems like everything these days, delays are part of the game now," he adds.

The new truck will be funded from the Fire Apparatus Lifecycle Reserve.