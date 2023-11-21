Tecumseh Fire responds to two separate apartment fires in same building 

A busy night for Tecumseh fire fighters.

Crews responded to two separate apartment fires at 1200 Southfield Drive within hours of each other.

The first call came in around 4:30 p.m. Monday and when they arrived they found smoke and fire coming from a utility room in a third floor unit.

The building was evacuted and no injuries reported.

Two people were displaced.

The cause is still under investigation with damage estimated at $400,000.

Tecumseh Fire respond to two separate apartment fires at 1200 Southfield Drive. Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo courtesy of _OnLocation_/X)

Around 12 a.m., crews were called back to another unit on the third floor after receiving a call of light smoke in an apartment.

Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services says the fire was down the hall from the earlier blaze and the fires do not appear to be connected.

The residents in that unit were displaced with the cause still under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.