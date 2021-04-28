Tecumseh Forms Committee Aimed at Improving Rural Internet Service

Tecumseh is striking a committee tasked with bringing reliable internet to more households.

The Rural Broadband Committee will consist of three council members and four members from the community who will focus on finding solutions to improve connectivity in underserved areas.

Mayor Gary McNamara says priority one will be securing as much funding help as possible.

"Which ever way we can get broadband into those vulnerable areas in the community, we're there, we support that," says McNamara. "I think this here is a great opportunity for us to really push the envelop, roll up our sleeves and really start working towards getting some of those dollars."

Councillor Tania Jobin volunteered to be on the committee and says the pandemic has underlined the need for good internet.

"They're paying for 25mbs, but they get a service of 3mbs at times when they're logging in and they get bumped off, even during exam time. I'm talking university students, people operating professionally from home," says Jobin. "They'll load up and they'll head out to the Tim Hortons on Walker Rd. just to get a better service."

Councillor Bill Altenhof is a professor at the University of Windsor and says many students aren't able to do their work.

"I see it where, certainly, students in the university setting, they don't have these services," he says "They're in the middle of an exam and what do they do? Then last thing they should be thinking about is I've got to hop in a car and run down the road a certain amount or a certain distance. So, I think, fundamentally this is quite important."

Community members interested in joining the committee are asked to contact the town.

Successful applicants will be appointed at council's June 8 meeting.