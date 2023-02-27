Tecumseh holding branch collection

The Town of Tecumseh will be holding a one-time collection of downed branches this week.

Residents are asked to place branches at the curb without blocking roads or sidewalks by Tuesday, February 28 so the Public Works department can start collecting them on Wednesday, March 1.

The collection is expected to be complete by March 7.

Branches must be loose and any placed inside a yard waste bag or container will not be picked up.

The Town is also asking residents to use caution with open air fires as it permitted to burn branches. The by-law requires fires to be no larger than one-metre and must burn between 11 a.m. and midnight. A permit is needed for a larger fire.