Tecumseh incident has OPP urging public not to get in harms way

Ontario Provincial Police want the public to avoid placing themselves in harms way following an incident in Tecumseh.

At 12:50 a.m. Thursday, OPP officers received a call about a theft from a motor vehicle on Heatherglen Drive.

The investigation revealed that unknown individuals arrived in the area in a black SUV and were entering unlocked vehicles.

One person noticed the interior light was on in their vehicle in the driveway and went outside to check on the situation.

Constable Steven Duguay says one person spotted three suspects going through a neighbour's car, confronted them and then gave chase.

"Glad to say there's no injuries reported as a result and the suspects fled the scene. But it could have turned out a lot worse for that individual and we don't want anyone put in that situation," he says.

One of the suspects had a crowbar and what appeared to be a handgun.

The suspects fled the scene in the black SUV.

Duguay says if you see suspicious activity, call police immediately and they will check it out.

"We don't want you to put yourself in harm's way confronting these suspects. We don't know what they have, if they're under the influence of any substances or any weapons they may have on them. It's putting yourself in danger and we don't want residents to be doing that,' he says.

Duguay says you don't know how desperate someone might be to get away.

"Maybe they're already wanted by another police service or the OPP. They may have different reasons why they don't want to be caught and they'll do anything to get out of that situation," he adds.

Investigators are asking community residents that live in the surrounding area who may have video surveillance systems to check their footage to see if they captured any suspicious person(s), vehicle(s) or activity in relation to this incident.

If anyone has information, they are being asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.