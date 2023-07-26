Tecumseh joins other county municipalities in declaring IPV an epidemic

The Town of Tecumseh has joined other communities around the province in declaring Intimate Partner Violence as an epidemic.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday night, council received and supported a report from the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor-Essex which recognizes the issues of violence against women and children in Windsor-Essex as serious to the health and wellness of local families.

On top of declaring IPV as an epidemic, the Town will also advocate for the systemic change that needs to occur in all of communities to best protect those at risk.

The resolution will be forwarded to Premier Doug Ford, the local members of Provincial Parliament, as well as the Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity in support of provincial legislation to address family violence.

Over 30 municipalities across Ontario have already declared Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic in their communities, and Tecumseh joins Windsor, Essex, and Lakeshore in acknowledging the issue.

Since October 2021, there have been four femicides in Windsor and Essex County, and the number of intimate partner violent incidents are not decreasing.

The Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee hopes to raise awareness of this complex social health issue and the numerous factors that need to be considered to help keep women and children safe.