Tecumseh Latest Municipality to Declare a Climate Change Emergency

Tecumseh has joined several other local municipalities and organizations in declaring a climate change emergency.

Mayor Gary McNamara says, moving forward, all decisions in the town will be made while looking through what he calls an "environmental lens".

He says there's several initiatives they can get started on right away.

"Working with our farmers, maybe planting even more trees along the ditches, protecting soil erosion and also working with the conservation authority as well to find new means," he says.

McNamara says we're living with climate change everyday.

"In the last few years, all of our municipalities in most of southwestern Ontario couldn't get in the fields in the spring and then in the fall they couldn't get the crops off. So everything is in flux right now in terms of what we've been accustomed to," he says.

Tecumseh Mayor, and Essex County Warden Gary McNamara attends Essex County Council on Wednesday December 19, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

McNamara says there will need to be a balance between what's affordable and what's not.

"It's a long-term strategic approach. Will there be dollars expended in the mitigation piece first? Absolutely, but it's going to be done very sustainability. That's what we want to do is create that awareness as well," he adds.

With the declaration, Tecumseh joins nearly 500 other municipalities across Canada in declaring a climate change emergency.

The pledge doesn't bind any city of town to any regulations, but affirms a commitment to keep climate change in mind when making future decisions.