Tecumseh launches rat abatement program

The Town of Tecumseh has launched its rat abatement program.

Residential property owners who hire the services of ProTrap- Wildlife Control & Pest Management may be eligible for one rebate once per calendar year.

The eligible rebate is available for up to a maximum amount of 50 per cent of $360 and must apply to the exterior property only.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says homeowners need to help by eliminating places where rats can live, and secure and seal off any food sources like composters and garbage containers.

"In particular in this time of year, where temperatures are starting to drop, they're going to be looking for habitat with a little bit of heat. Do a full check around your house," he says.

McNamara says baiting rats is just one aspect but we need to be mindful on how we maintain our properties.

"Obviously, if there's food source, habitat, they're not going to go anywhere. You're going to be repeating yourself. If you can reduce habitat, food, water, they're going to move on," he adds.

Council approved $10,000 for the pilot program in May 2022 to help residents with the costs of dealing with rodent issues on the exterior of their properties.

TAG: Information on how to apply to Tecumseh's rat abatement program can be found on the town's website and at AM800 CKLW dot com.