Tecumseh launches survey to gauge citizen satisfaction

The Town of Tecumseh is once again looking for the help of residents to complete a Citizen Satisfaction Survey, which will run until March 14.

Officials say it will allow those who live in the community to share their thoughts on various elements of services provided by the town.

The survey was designed by Nanos Research Inc., who will complete telephone interviews with a random and representative sampling of 400 adult residents of Tecumseh.

Residents can also complete the survey online on Placespeak starting later this week.

Mayor Gary McNamara says gathering public feedback about their town services will help them plan strategic priorities for the next year and beyond.

"In previous years these surveys help us identify where we have done well and where we can do better, and we are confident that this year provides the same guidance," McNamara added.

Tecumseh Town Council will receive a report, and presentation on the survey, at their regular meeting of council on March 28.