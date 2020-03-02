Tecumseh Launches Urban Hens Program



WINDSOR — Let the clucking begin in Tecumseh.

The town's Urban Hens Licensing Pilot Program officially began March 1, 2020 as residents can now apply to get a permit to have chickens on their property.

The two-year pilot program will allow for a maximum of six hens on property under 10,000 square feet.

Over 10,000 square feet, an additional hen will be allowed per 3,000 square feet up to a limit of 12 hens.

Residents must complete a registration form and meet all the criteria, as well as an on-site inspection.

Although there have been a lot of concerns and opinions on the issue, Tecumseh Councillor Andrew Dowie doesn't think a lot of people will apply for the licence.

"I believe that those who have urban hens will seek the licence to continue the behaviour," he says.

Dowie expects fewer than ten people will apply.

Following the two year program, there will be a review of the program to determine if it should continue.

Some residents were worried the chickens would attract rodents and smell if the area isn't cleaned regularly.

--With files from AM800's Rob Hindi