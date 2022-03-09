Tecumseh launching on-demand transit service March 28

Tecumseh is going ahead with a pilot project for on-demand transit service in the town.

Council has given the green light to the program which will officially launch on March 28 replacing the current Tecumseh Transit system.

This from Manager of Planning Services Chad Jeffery who says residents will be able to make a request for service via their smartphone, online or by telephone resulting in instantaneous re-routing of buses.

He says they're putting the final touches on the program.

"There's still a little bit of work to be done before the 28th. We're going to be doing further testing of the app. We've got to deploy the promotional and educational material. That will be beginning later this week. The training of the call centre staff is to take place and the training of the first drivers is also to take place."

Jeffery says they were hoping to have the service up and running last year.

"We initially targeted the introduction of this on-demand service in late 2021. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges and then also challenges with respect to securing a call centre service provider, it was delayed until later this month."

He says the new program is going to take some getting used to for regular riders.

"We recognize there will be some challenges for both the transit riders and our service provider," Jeffery continued. "But we believe in time, this on-demand service will provide enhanced service as it has in a number of other communities throughout Ontario."

The town will offer the service free of charge for the first month as an incentive for residents to give it a try.

The pilot program will run until the end of 2022 and will be re-evaluated then.