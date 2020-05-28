Tecumseh Lawyer Disbarred

A Tecumseh lawyer has been disbarred for stealing more than $350,000 from a trust meant to support a disabled person.

A Law Society of Ontario tribunal has concluded Robert Comartin acted dishonestly and shamelessly for the better part of a decade.

The tribunal says the 65-year-old stole more than half of the trust under the guise of “legal fees.''

The trust was set up by a person for their son, who has a mental disability and was unable to take care of his own financial affairs.

