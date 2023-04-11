Tecumseh looking to replace vehicles and equipment

Tecumseh is looking to spend nearly $1-million on new vehicles and equipment for the Town.

Council meets Tuesday night and one report will look for approval of 19 vehicles and/or pieces of equipment in the amount of $957,500.

The 19 new vehicles or equipment consists of one dump body, one extended cab truck, a water service truck, five pieces of equipment as well as the rehabilitation of Viking Inserts for Public Works and Transportation Services, one skid steer, one tractor, one trailer and four mowers for Community and Recreation Services.

Council will also be looking at the allocation of funds for transit bus replacements to be addressed.

Tecumseh follows a 10-year Fleet Replacement Schedule to manage the Town's fleet in a cost-effective manner, which will go from 2023-2032.

Administration is also looking into options of electric vehicles to be considered as possible replacement options.

Joe Bachetti, Tecumseh Deputy Mayor, says the 10-year fleet replacement includes all of the different departments, such as Public Works and Parks.

"Our annual Fleet Replacement costs are there, and when we look at the 10-year fleet, we have to look in terms of cost wise, we have to look at the quotes that are coming in. And we have to be able to update the Town's fleet strategy, including the green fleet consideration that we're looking at."

He says pressures such as inflation and reductions to grant programs for municipalities for fleet purchases are forcing them to plan years ahead.

"Further increases to both the reserve and annual requirements must be considered moving forward. But the thing is, we have the Life-Cycle Reserves that we've planned, that the Town has put into place, so that help's us, but again we have to contribute more because it's going to show deficit in future years."

Bachetti says they are looking at a green fleet.

"We're just trying to plan ahead with trying to focus on the needs of the municipality and with the green fleet and the charging stations that people are looking for, we're trying to move along in the direction as well."

Requests for formal quotes for the vehicles will be prepared by administration.

Following the purchase of the new vehicles and equipment, the replaced vehicles and equipment will be sold at auction, in accordance with the Town's Purchasing Policy.

Some of the vehicles and equipment come with hefty price tags including:

$75,000 for a Truck and Dump Body. This 2012 vehicle has over 50,000 kilometers on it.

$115,000 for a new Water Service Truck. This 2014 truck has over 121,403 kilometers logged and in recent years, this vehicle has had recurring engine problems and exhaust issues.

$80,000 for a Skid Steer. This unit is the main piece of construction and maintenance equipment and has reached the lifecycle for daily use.

$140,000 for a Jacobson HR700 Mower. This mower is one of two large mowers within the Parks fleet that undertakes the mowing of the larger parks and sports fields and is well above the ideal trade-in limit of 1,000 hours at 1,478 hours.

$190,000 for Transit Bus replacements. This allocation is a placeholder and will be detailed in an upcoming report to council.

Council meets at 7 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi