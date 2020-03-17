Tecumseh Mall Remains Open with Reduced Hours

Tecumseh Mall in east Windsor has announced its changing its operating hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mall announced on Monday, it is reducing its hours effective Tuesday morning.

The mall will now be open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General Manager Debra McVeety says foot traffic is down at the mall.

"There's no other circumstance where I would say this is a good thing, but all of the health organizations and the government are all encouraging social distancing," she says. "Not that I want to encourage that, but what we do want is to make sure we're doing the right thing to make sure that people stay healthy, and we are doing everything that we can to encourage that."

McVeety is encouraging shoppers to stay at home if you are sick or have been in contact with someone who maybe sick.

"We're all trying to do everything that we can to make sure that we get through this and get though this in a healthy way," she says.

McVeety says the reduced hours will be in place until further notice.

The mall is located in east Windsor on Tecumseh Road East near Lauzon Parkway.