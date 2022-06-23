Tecumseh man arrested following investigation into a man peeking into homes

Ontario Provincial Police have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to a case of man peeking into homes in Essex and Tecumseh.

As a result of information received from the public, the Essex County OPP Crime Unit has identified and charged Denny Dumas of Tecumseh.

The 35-year-old is facing three counts of mischief-under $5000, three counts of trespassing at night and two counts of criminal harassment.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10:35 p.m., OPP officers received a report of a suspicious person on Cameron Avenue in the Town of Essex.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 11:03 p.m., a homeowner on County Road 34 in Tecumseh contacted OPP to report that he had scared off male party looking into his front window.

In both cases, security cameras were able to capture images of the suspect.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 26, 2022 to speak to the charges.