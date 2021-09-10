Tecumseh man arrested in connection to a crime spree in Essex County
Provincial police have arrested a suspect in connection to a rash of property crimes and stolen vehicles across Essex County.
Since March of this year, police have been investigating what they call a crime spree involving stolen vehicles and thefts from a number of propertys, including stolen tools and other goods.
On Tuesday, police located a suspect in Tecumseh and made an arrest.
A 32-year-old Tecumseh man faces a list of charges relating to nine incidents.
The charges include theft under $5,000, break and enter, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.