Tecumseh man arrested in connection to a crime spree in Essex County

Provincial police have arrested a suspect in connection to a rash of property crimes and stolen vehicles across Essex County.

Since March of this year, police have been investigating what they call a crime spree involving stolen vehicles and thefts from a number of propertys, including stolen tools and other goods.

On Tuesday, police located a suspect in Tecumseh and made an arrest.

A 32-year-old Tecumseh man faces a list of charges relating to nine incidents.

The charges include theft under $5,000, break and enter, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.