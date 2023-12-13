Tecumseh man awarded with June Callwood Award for voluntarism

A local resident has been recognized for their voluntarism.

Harry Campeau, a Tecumseh resident, was one of 16 people to be honoured by the Ontario government with the 2023 June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism.

This award, in memory of late author and journalist, June Callwood, recognizes the leadership, innovation, and contributions of individuals who have stepped up to help others and support the community.

Campeau has volunteered with the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County for over 15 years, where he cooks for those in the hospice residences.

He says he doesn't volunteer to receive awards.

"It's just something I feel like I should do. I've been there 15 years now, I've had family members that passed from cancer. So I was lucky enough to retire at 49, so I said we'll I'm going to have to give back here. And I had a lot of culinary skills. So I just thought well I like to cook so I might as well do some cooking there, and it's been a really good go ever since."

He says administration at Hospice of Windsor and Essex County nominated him.

"So it went from there, and I feel great that I got the award but like I told them, I don't do it for an award, I get an award every time I go in there. It was one of those things where I just got picked, and I'm glad I did. It was a very nice ceremony in Toronto."

Campeau says he thinks it's great to give back to the community if you're able to.

"And there's a lot of people that are retired, and you've got to find something to do to fill your day. I keep busy all the time, I'm always busy. So it takes volunteers to run that place, basically, so I would suggest to anybody, volunteer in anything really if you have the time."

He received the award on December 5 in Toronto.

Since 2002, 380 individuals and groups have received the June Callwood Award.