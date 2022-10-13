Tecumseh man charged in connection to alleged sexual assaults

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit has arrested a Tecumseh man on multiple sexual assault charges.

In September, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation following a report about a historical sexual assault.

During the course of their investigation, officers identified a second victim.

Police say both victims were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Malcolm Campbell, 83, of Tecumseh is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and two counts of sexual exploitation.

To protect the integrity of the investigation and the identity of the victims, no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.