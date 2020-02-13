Tecumseh Man Charged in Fatal Crash in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY — A Tecumseh man has been charged in a fatal crash in Middlesex County that killed a four-year-old child.

On November 18, 2019 around 8:20pm, the OPP were called for a three-vehicle crash at Glendon Drive and Melbourne Rd. in Middlesex County near London.

The crash involved a transport truck and two passenger vehicles.

A child in one of the vehicles died and two others suffered serious injuries.

On February 11, 2020, Middlesex OPP arrested and charged the driver of the transport truck.

28-year-old Evan Beedawia of Tecumseh, Ontario is charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and entering inaccurate or false information in a daily log.