Tecumseh man facing 15 charges in sexual assault investigation

A Tecumseh man is facing over a dozen charges as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police Major Crime Unit in Essex County is investigating several sexual based incidents that occurred over a span of several years.

Allen Corcoran is facing a total of 15 charges.

The 43-year-old faces two counts of Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16, five counts of Indecent Exposure to a Person Under 16, three counts of an Indecent Act, two counts of Sexual Interference and three counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information with regards to this male, is asked to contact the Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.