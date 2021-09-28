Tecumseh man rescued from Lake St. Clair facing charges

A man rescued from Lake St. Clair is now facing a list of charges.

On Sept. 20, a 40-year-old Tecumseh man was reported missing after leaving a campground near Mitchell's Bay and heading out in a kayak.

On Sept. 24, members of Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a reported break and enter at a property on Martin Island on Lake St.Clair, where a man in a canoe was located.

As a result of an investigation, police have arrested and charged the same man that was reported missing.

He's now facing several break and enter and theft charges.