iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Tecumseh man rescued from Lake St. Clair facing charges

AM800-News-OPP-Cruiser

A man rescued from Lake St. Clair is now facing a list of charges.

On Sept. 20, a 40-year-old Tecumseh man was reported missing after leaving a campground near Mitchell's Bay and heading out in a kayak.

On Sept. 24, members of Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a reported break and enter at a property on Martin Island on Lake St.Clair, where a man in a canoe was located.

As a result of an investigation, police have arrested and charged the same man that was reported missing.

He's now facing several break and enter and theft charges.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE