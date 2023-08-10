Tecumseh mayor expects construction on new homes to begin shortly, despite building permit decrease

The number of building permits issued and closed for the first six months of 2023 in Tecumseh has been released.

The report was presented to Tecumseh council on Tuesday evening and compares the values for the same period of 2022, which the report was approved by council.

Despite the number of permits seeing a slight drop, down 52 units over last year, the construction value in the Town was up by 99 per cent over the last year at over $20-million.

A total of three new single dwelling unit permits were issued and five additional residential units. And in the first six months of 2023, 430 outstanding permits were closed.

The Town is anticipating an increase in residential permits in the next six-month period, and an increase in non-residential permits in the last three months of the year, due to investments around Windsor-Essex such as the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant, and the new mega hospital.

Gary McNamara, Tecumseh Mayor, says with the NextStar EV battery plant starting to hire, more people will need somewhere to live.

"And those are folks that some folks will be coming from out of town. They need a place to live and so forth. What we're hearing from developers themselves that they're ready to start building again. So we've got two major areas in the community that are going to be, you're going to start seeing us pushing dirt."

He says the resale market is still "hot" and Tecumseh is in a good bubble because the demand is there for housing.

"And we've still got construction on the Gordie Howe Bridge, we've got a hospital that's going to be a shovel in the ground in about 18 months from now, and the NextStar is going to be in production starting sometime next year, and there's a whole host of supply chain companies that are coming. And so that's going to create a lot of jobs in the community, and it's going to be a pent-up demand."

McNamara says his only fear is if enough houses can be built in time for the local developments, but he says the development team isn't worried.

"They feel confidence that this thing is a temporary set back, but, things are going to move. Council approved our housing plan with the accelerator, again, thank you to the federal government for giving us that opportunity. That's going to give us an opportunity now to even add more housing much quicker."

Based on the report it states that the current housing market conditions and high interest rates have had a significant impact on building permits and development activity not only in Tecumseh, but across the province for 2023.

Due to these issues, this has caused a lower-than-expected volume of new houses being built, and has caused many development projects to be stalled.

However, the Town is anticipating an increase in residential permits in the next six-month period as Phase One of the Oldcastle Heights residential subdivision starts.

There is also an anticipated increase in non-residential permits by the end of the year given that the Castle Gate Towers Business Park is likely to be serviced by that time.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi