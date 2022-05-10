Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara running for re-election

Current Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara has announced that he is seeking re-election this fall.

McNamara was first elected as mayor in the early 2000s.

He was acclaimed as mayor in the last municipal election in 2018.

McNamara says there's still a lot of work to be done and a lot of projects he'd like to see through to completion.

"The municipality is in great shape but we've got some major projects and redevelopment in four keys areas," he continued. "We're on our way to start to improve a lot of our recreational facilities in the community, that's been brought forward by council."

He says the other big thing is continuing the recent momentum and continuing to bring new investment and new jobs into the community.

"We were lagging behind the province and we lost a lot of automotive opportunities in the community. Now we're starting with kind of a new generation with the electrification of vehicles, there's tremendous potential. We've realized the LG/Stellantis plant and the third shift at WAP, but I think that's potentially just the beginning," he said.

McNamara says he wants to continue using his experience in the role, and despite some county colleagues deciding not to run again, he's felt for a while this was the right decision.

"I've been approached by a lot of folks in town asking me to continue leading our community, and there's a lot of unfinished business yet."

Temcumseh's deputy mayor Joe Bachetti has also announced that he is seeking re-election in October.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi