Tecumseh Mayor the only candidate for mayor in the Municipal Election

A longtime mayor for the Town of Tecumseh will remain in his seat.

Gary McNamara, the current Mayor of Tecumseh, is the only candidate running for the mayoral spot in the upcoming Municipal Election.

This will be his sixth time sitting in the mayor's seat for another four years.

He says he feels so humbled to be able to be in the mayor's position again.

"People don't understand, regardless of whether it's six terms or no terms, it's always a humbling experience. And I certainly want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my supporters in the town, and rest assured that I'm going to continue to work diligently and very hard on their behalf for the next four years."

He says with new infrastructure and businesses growing in the community, he's hoping for more people to live in the Town of Tecumseh.

"No doubt, the EV plant that's being constructed as we speak is going to generate a lot more interest in the supply chain aspects of that plant and it's going to also bring a lot of interest for people moving into our region."

He says he feels that he does a great job at connecting with leaders in all levels of government.

"You have to be able to connect with the upper levels of government in order for us to continue to advance those needs and wants in our community."

The Municipal Election will be held on Monday, October 24.

A full list of running candidates can be found on the AM800 website.

