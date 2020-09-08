Tecumseh Meeting on Cannabis Greenhouse By-Law Postponed

Public input on the future of cannabis greenhouse operations in Tecumseh, Ont. will have to wait due to technical issues.

Council approved a cannabis greenhouse on Highway 3 near Walker Road last year because the current by-law doesn't prevent the use on agricultural land.

In response to resident complaints the land use was inappropriate, council proposed an amendment that will exclude livestock intensive use and greenhouses on agricultural land moving forward.

Seven delegations were set to participate in a virtual public consultation to go along with 12 written submissions Tuesday night.

They're asking the town to make the by-law amendment retroactive to reverse council's decision to allow the cannabis greenhouse on Highway 3.

The meeting has been rescheduled for Oct. 13 and the regular meeting of council that was set to follow Tuesday night will be moved to Sept. 15.