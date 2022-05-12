Tecumseh moves forward with Cannabis Retail Stores policy

Tecumseh council has approved a Cannabis Retail Stores policy.

The policy calls on the town to advocate its commitment to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), for cannabis stores to be at least 500 metres from town facilities, parks, schools, libraries, childcare centres and mental health and addiction facilities.

Councillor Rick Tonial says the town does not have the authority to enforce where cannabis stores can be located, but can ask the province to consider its policy when an application comes in.

He says the town's biggest concern is safety.

"Is it safe where they put it," Tonial continued. "Is it not near a school, is it not near other institutions that could adversely affect people if it was too close."

Tonial says it is legal to have cannabis stores in the province and country but the town would like to regulate where they're located.

"We just want to regulate where they're positioned and they're safely located just like our liquor licence act and our cannabis act."

He says the town has heard from some residents.

"It's our due diligence would be to make sure that we position them in the right spot just like we do with the LCBOs, our beer store, even our fireworks locations all should be put in a place that it's safe for all the community involved," Tonial said.

Recreational cannabis became legal in Canada in October 2018.

In Ontario, municipalities had a chance to opt-in or opt-out for allowing recreational cannabis stores.

Tecumseh first opted-out in December 2018, but then opted-in last June.

The town worked with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on the policy.

A link to the policy can be found here.