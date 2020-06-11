Tecumseh Names Co-Chairs for SportsPlex Fundraising Campaign

A $4-million fundraising campaign is underway in Tecumseh for the proposed SportsPlex project.

On Tuesday, the town announced Mark and Jane Renaud as the co-chairs of the Capital Campaign Fundraising Committee.

The Renaud's have lived in the town for more than 30 years.

Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Anthony, says the Renaud's will have a leadership role for the campaign.

"There will be a cabinet that's also put together that will be responsible for different areas to look to fundraise but no, we're not looking for Mark and Jane to go out and knock on doors and gather funding," says Anthony. "They're job is more the co-chairs and the head of the campaign."

He says a sub committee, which included the mayor and deputy mayor, selected the Renaud's.

"Certainly Mark and Jane's name came to the for front as well known Tecumseh residents, and certainly they're out and around, and at witnessed all kinds of events and we felt that would be a good step," he says.

The Renaud's are the parents of late Windsor Spitfires captain Mickey Renaud.

The town submitted an application for the project last year, to both the federal and provincial governments, under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The cost of the project is $54-million.

The town has already committed $14-million towards the proposal.

The proposed complex will be built next to the existing arena complex on McNorton St. and is expected to include a FIFA sized indoor soccer field, with capabilities for baseball along with a double gym, a walking track, a cardiac wellness centre, multi-purpose rooms and a courtyard.