Tecumseh native Matthew Maggio named Spitfires captain

The Windsor Spitfires have announced that overage forward Matthew Maggio has been named the Captain for the 2022-23 season.

Maggio, who will turn 20 next week, is a native of Tecumseh and was selected 86th overall in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection by the Ottawa 67’s before being traded to the Windsor.

He was also a 5th round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, 142nd overall, to the New York Islanders.

Since joining the Spitfires, Maggio has played in 126 career regular season and an additional 25 playoff games since the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

Maggio set new career highs in goals with 38, assists with 47 and points with 85 while playing in 66 games last season.

He has 128 points overall through his OHL career, which includes his above a point-per-game start to the 2022-23 season.

Maggio says it was exciting to be announced as the captain since he's a local kid who grew up dreaming of playing for the Spitfires, and also owning a Ryan Ellis jersey that had a 'C' on it.

"I think everyone always wants to be a captain when you're a kid, and obviously to be the captain of the hometown team is even more special," he continued. "I think it's just a testament to my family and the support staff that I've had around me to kind of let me get here and achieve this."

Head Coach Marc Savard says it was an obvious choice among the staff and Maggio’s fellow teammates to name him as the Spitfires new leader.

"His leadership not only on the ice by the way he works and competes every night, but off the ice the way he treats his teammates and helps our young guys out. He goes above and beyond when helping others and it is why this was an easy decision for our staff," he said.

GM Bill Bowler says Maggio is a consistent performer.

"From his first year in the league to now he has worked tirelessly to become an NHL prospect and earn this recognition. He is a local player that we are proud to name our captain."

Maggio says it's a great honour when a guy like Savard who played in the NHL recognizes his contributions and leadership abilities.

"When we were kids he was one of the guys we grew up watching, so I think it's just really cool to have him be a mentor to us. I think he's one of the best coaches that I've ever had, I know a lot of people would agree with me, and he's a better person too."

He said it was also special to have the support from Bowler and the Spitfires ownership.

With the Spitfires still holding down top spot in both the Western Conference and West Division with a record of 11-3-3-0, it's safe to say things have been going well for Windsor.

Maggio says they have a lot of faith in the group that they have, and have high expectations for the rest of the season.

"There's going to be some tough games throughout this year, but I think we've shown a lot of character and adversity so far. I'm really happy with where the group is at, but I don't think we're complacent though. I think there's a lot more for me to give personally and I think if I can give more than the team can contribute more. So I think that's something I'm really trying to focus on with this week of games coming up, just trying to find that next gear," Maggio said.

Rounding out the leadership for Windsor this season will see Michael Renwick wearing an 'A' full-time, while Jacob Maillet and Nicholas DeAngelis will wear assistant captain A's for home games and Ryan Abraham and Alex Christopoulos will wear them for away games.