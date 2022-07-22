Tecumseh one step closer to filling vacant council seat

Eight individuals have stepped forward to replace Andrew Dowie on Tecumseh council.

The application period closed Thursday afternoon for those interested in vying for the vacant ward one council seat.

The seat has sat empty since Dowie resigned after being elected as the MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh last month.

In late June, council directed adminstration to begin the application process because the 2022 Municipal Election was more than 90 days away, and council was required under the Municipal Act to fill the seat, either by appointing a previous election candidate who has consented to accept the office if appointed, or by issuing a call for nominees and appointing a qualified candidate from the submissions.

The town held a meeting last week for interested individuals.

Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 26 to select a qualified candidate.

A list of the eight candidates can be found here.