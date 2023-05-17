Tecumseh OPP investigating sexual assault

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a sexual assault and indecent act.

According to police, on Tuesday, May 16 at 4:15 officers received a report of a sexual assault complaint that happened in the area of Tecumseh Road and Southfield Drive in Tecumseh.

A resident reported that while out for a walk they had been approached and physically contacted by an unknown man.

Police say that as the victim walked away, the man called out to them and had his pants pulled down exposing himself.

According to police, the man is described as:

- approximately 5' in height

- black hair with a crew cut hair style

- wearing a yellow, short sleeve collared shirt, with long brown pants

- possibly being of Asian descent.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County Crime unit at 519-723-2491 extension 7054.

If someone wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

