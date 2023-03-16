Tecumseh partners with DocuPet to launch new dog licensing system 

The Town of Tecumseh is making it easier for pet owners to register their dogs for a license.

Tecumseh has partnered with the company DocuPet to launch a new licensing system to make it more convenient and accessible to register a pet.

The new system is already available for dog guardians to use.

DocuPet's platform provides numerous resources, allowing it to efficiently deliver critical animal services including the '24/7 Home Safe program' as well as automatic alerts if your dog goes missing.

All dogs in Tecumseh must be licensed yearly and current dog licenses are valid until April 30, 2023.

Previously, all licenses expired annually on December 31, but through the new program with DocuPet, all licenses will be valid for a full 365 days after purchase.

Pet owners can learn more about the program and fees and register their dogs online by clicking here.

Licensing by mail, phone, or in person is also available.

