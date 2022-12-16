Tecumseh receiving nearly $2.5 million for infrastructure upgrades

An infrastructure funding boost for the Town of Tecumseh.

The provincial government is providing $2,419,110 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to help renew and rehabilitate local infrastructure.

The funding is part of the government’s overall investment of $400 million in 2023.

Last year Tecumseh received $1,365,000 through the fund that went towards road storm and road improvements.

Funding allocations are based on a formula that recognizes the different needs and economic conditions of communities, and Windsor Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says it's a mix of old and new money.

"I can attest from my past time on Tecumseh council that those funds went to great use to try and address basement flooding and storm water issues," he continued. "These are some additional resources that are available to the Town of Tecumseh to invest in ways that help the residents out and achieve key strategic goals."

Dowie says municipalities have a lot of work that they need to take care of, which sometimes involves difficult decisions, so being able to provide this funding will go a long way.

He says Tecumseh's strong asset management helps saves tax payers money in the long run, and he's pleased the province values the sound asset management principles.

"Costs in Tecumseh have been reduced because of foresight by making difficult decisions in the past. I'm very happy that this funding is here to support the good work of Tecumseh. To provide services to the residents that they need, to modernize and grow, maintain what's there and take care of local needs," he said.

Dowie says Tecumseh will be able to choose exactly what to pursue thanks to the funding boost.

"The Town could bank the funds for a later assembly of future funding, for example, to create larger infrastructure projects out of it. That's certainly a tool in the toolbox for the municipality. And I know historically Tecumseh has used it for I and I, infiltration and inflow reduction to help the sewer system work better."

OCIF provides funding to eligible small, rural and northern communities every year to help them address critical infrastructure needs, including road, bridge, water, and wastewater projects.

Other county municipalities receiving funds included:

Amherstburg - $3,007,975

Essex - $1,531,824

Kingsville - $1,595,904

Leamington - $2,673,633

Lakeshore - $2,583,170

LaSalle - $1,541,961

Dowie added that while Windsor doesn't qualify for money through OCIF, he's looking forward to pursuing and hopefully announcing more good news for residents in the coming months.