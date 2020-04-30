Tecumseh Relaxes Garbage Pick-Up Policy

Tecumseh is relaxing its garbage pick-up regulations.

Earlier this week, town council approved allowing an additional two bags of household waste per week until the end of May.

Mayor Gary McNamara says the town has heard from residents that homes are seeing an increase in their household waste.

"We reached out to Windsor Disposal Service to address this increase and we feel that this will help alleviate some of the impact on residents during this time," says Mayor McNamara.

The garbage bags must be tied at the top, weigh less than 50 pounds and placed next to the hard-sided container.

Debris from renovations is not being accepted and will not be picked up.

