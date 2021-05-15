Tecumseh Removes Basketball Nets from Park After Large Crowds Gather

The Town of Tecumseh has removed the backboards from the basketball court at Century Park.

According to a statement released by the town via Twitter Friday, the move was in response to large crowds of young adults repeatedly gathering to play basketball.

Outdoor basketball courts are currently closed until at least June 2 under provincial COVID-19 orders.

The tweet goes on to say, the action wasn't taken because "a younger child was shooting hoops, but due to continued non-compliance by a large gathering of young adults several times over the past week."

Officials say by-law enforcement and OPP were called in after the group was "disrespectful and rude" to town staff when they were asked to leave.